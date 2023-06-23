The tragic event occurred in Navojoa, Sonora, where temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius have been recorded.

Four warning signs that indicate that a person is suffering from heat stroke

Given the heat wave that is hitting various states of Mexico due to temperatures that exceed 45 degrees Celsius, you must take into account that these 4 warning signs indicate that someone is suffering from a heatstroke: skin that feels hot and dry but not sweaty; confusion or loss of consciousness; frequent vomiting and shortness of breath or trouble breathing.

Among the most prominent symptoms are dizziness, excessive sweating at first, later, lack of sweatredness and dryness of the skin, fever with temperature from 39 to 41° centigrade.

As well as, inappropriate behavior, such as: starting to take off their clothes regardless of the place, rapid heart ratewith weak heartbeat, headache and convulsive attacks.