After more than 10 years together, Johanna Rodríguez issued an extensive statement to confirm her break with the singer Tono Centella. The couple starred in a variety of headlines, since it is not the first time that both have decided to end their romance. After that, Magaly Medina announced a shocking ampay from the singer, in which he is seen to be very affectionate with a mysterious young woman shortly after her separation was made official.

YOU CAN SEE: Quite an entrepreneur! Toño Centella opened a discobar in Comas together with his wife: “She manages it”

Does Toño Centella have a new partner?

Magaly Medina never ceases to surprise the local show business with the highlights that she prepares every night in her show program. This time it was the turn of Toño Centella, who was seen by the ‘Urraca’ reporters enjoying his new stage as a bachelor. However, he would not have been alone in said event.

According to the images broadcast in a short video preview of “Magaly TV, the firm“, the very affectionate Peruvian musician is observed together with a young woman of unknown identity. The full report will air on the night of this Thursday, June 22 thanks to the ATV signal.

YOU CAN SEE: How old is Toño Centella and how many years is he older than his wife, Johanna Rodríguez?

Why did Toño Centella and Johanna Rodríguez end?

Through social networks, Johanna Rodríguez published a statement to publicize her break with Tono Centella. In this, the young woman explained the reasons why they made this decision. In the same way, she indicated that she preferred to wait a certain time for her to confirm the event.

“By means of this communication, I want to make public my separation with Mr. Antonio Wilder Domínguez Vásquez since February 17 of this year and, as a considerable amount of time has elapsed, I have decided to make it known to avoid speculation of another nature,” he stated in the publication.

Publication by Johana Rodríguez. Photo: Facebook

#Toño #Centella #affectionate #mysterious #young #woman #days #confirming #separation

After more than 10 years together, Johanna Rodríguez issued an extensive statement to confirm her break with the singer Tono Centella. The couple starred in a variety of headlines, since it is not the first time that both have decided to end their romance. After that, Magaly Medina announced a shocking ampay from the singer, in which he is seen to be very affectionate with a mysterious young woman shortly after her separation was made official.

YOU CAN SEE: Quite an entrepreneur! Toño Centella opened a discobar in Comas together with his wife: “She manages it”

Does Toño Centella have a new partner?

Magaly Medina never ceases to surprise the local show business with the highlights that she prepares every night in her show program. This time it was the turn of Toño Centella, who was seen by the ‘Urraca’ reporters enjoying his new stage as a bachelor. However, he would not have been alone in said event.

According to the images broadcast in a short video preview of “Magaly TV, the firm“, the very affectionate Peruvian musician is observed together with a young woman of unknown identity. The full report will air on the night of this Thursday, June 22 thanks to the ATV signal.

YOU CAN SEE: How old is Toño Centella and how many years is he older than his wife, Johanna Rodríguez?

Why did Toño Centella and Johanna Rodríguez end?

Through social networks, Johanna Rodríguez published a statement to publicize her break with Tono Centella. In this, the young woman explained the reasons why they made this decision. In the same way, she indicated that she preferred to wait a certain time for her to confirm the event.

“By means of this communication, I want to make public my separation with Mr. Antonio Wilder Domínguez Vásquez since February 17 of this year and, as a considerable amount of time has elapsed, I have decided to make it known to avoid speculation of another nature,” he stated in the publication.

Publication by Johana Rodríguez. Photo: Facebook

#Toño #Centella #affectionate #mysterious #young #woman #days #confirming #separation

After more than 10 years together, Johanna Rodríguez issued an extensive statement to confirm her break with the singer Tono Centella. The couple starred in a variety of headlines, since it is not the first time that both have decided to end their romance. After that, Magaly Medina announced a shocking ampay from the singer, in which he is seen to be very affectionate with a mysterious young woman shortly after her separation was made official.

YOU CAN SEE: Quite an entrepreneur! Toño Centella opened a discobar in Comas together with his wife: “She manages it”

Does Toño Centella have a new partner?

Magaly Medina never ceases to surprise the local show business with the highlights that she prepares every night in her show program. This time it was the turn of Toño Centella, who was seen by the ‘Urraca’ reporters enjoying his new stage as a bachelor. However, he would not have been alone in said event.

According to the images broadcast in a short video preview of “Magaly TV, the firm“, the very affectionate Peruvian musician is observed together with a young woman of unknown identity. The full report will air on the night of this Thursday, June 22 thanks to the ATV signal.

YOU CAN SEE: How old is Toño Centella and how many years is he older than his wife, Johanna Rodríguez?

Why did Toño Centella and Johanna Rodríguez end?

Through social networks, Johanna Rodríguez published a statement to publicize her break with Tono Centella. In this, the young woman explained the reasons why they made this decision. In the same way, she indicated that she preferred to wait a certain time for her to confirm the event.

“By means of this communication, I want to make public my separation with Mr. Antonio Wilder Domínguez Vásquez since February 17 of this year and, as a considerable amount of time has elapsed, I have decided to make it known to avoid speculation of another nature,” he stated in the publication.

Publication by Johana Rodríguez. Photo: Facebook

#Toño #Centella #affectionate #mysterious #young #woman #days #confirming #separation

After more than 10 years together, Johanna Rodríguez issued an extensive statement to confirm her break with the singer Tono Centella. The couple starred in a variety of headlines, since it is not the first time that both have decided to end their romance. After that, Magaly Medina announced a shocking ampay from the singer, in which he is seen to be very affectionate with a mysterious young woman shortly after her separation was made official.

YOU CAN SEE: Quite an entrepreneur! Toño Centella opened a discobar in Comas together with his wife: “She manages it”

Does Toño Centella have a new partner?

Magaly Medina never ceases to surprise the local show business with the highlights that she prepares every night in her show program. This time it was the turn of Toño Centella, who was seen by the ‘Urraca’ reporters enjoying his new stage as a bachelor. However, he would not have been alone in said event.

According to the images broadcast in a short video preview of “Magaly TV, the firm“, the very affectionate Peruvian musician is observed together with a young woman of unknown identity. The full report will air on the night of this Thursday, June 22 thanks to the ATV signal.

YOU CAN SEE: How old is Toño Centella and how many years is he older than his wife, Johanna Rodríguez?

Why did Toño Centella and Johanna Rodríguez end?

Through social networks, Johanna Rodríguez published a statement to publicize her break with Tono Centella. In this, the young woman explained the reasons why they made this decision. In the same way, she indicated that she preferred to wait a certain time for her to confirm the event.

“By means of this communication, I want to make public my separation with Mr. Antonio Wilder Domínguez Vásquez since February 17 of this year and, as a considerable amount of time has elapsed, I have decided to make it known to avoid speculation of another nature,” he stated in the publication.

Publication by Johana Rodríguez. Photo: Facebook

#Toño #Centella #affectionate #mysterious #young #woman #days #confirming #separation