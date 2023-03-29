The 2023 season of the Big leagues is starting after a long break that involved the World Classic of Baseball where Japan was crowned champion.

(Read here: See Urshela’s Play Featured in April’s Top 50)

For decades, there have been several teams that made history in the oldest professional sports league in USA. For this reason, we present the best defensive plays that became the memory of millions of fans around the world.

José Valentín caught

In the Caribbean Major League Baseball Final Series in 2002the Creoles were measured with the Indians of Mayaguez at Ildenfonso Sola Morales. The Indians came into the game short on outfielders, so they decided to make a risky move, sending Jose ‘Tony’ Valentin to a position that little knew.

Valentín shone as a second baseman and did not expect to leave an image that went down in history. Hector Villanueva, With the tie on the scoreboard, he hit a solid drive to center field where ‘Tony’ was.

The provisional outfielder had to make a run and his best effort to catch a ball flying through the skies, Valentin at the 400 foot mark decided jump almost backwards to the plate and stretching as best he could he managed to catch the ball in the air.

Spectacular fly by Adams Jones

United States in the World Baseball Classic.

In it Petco Park of the San Diego Padres, Dominican Republic was facing the United States in the World Baseball Classic. In front of 43,000 spectators, both teams fought for the only place that gave access to the next round of the tournament, a power to power duel.

Dominican Republic trailed 4-2, in the seventh inning Manny Machado he hit a spectacular shot that seemed like a safe home run for the Dominicans.

But in the garden they met Adam Jones, who with a fly that was framed in the golden books of Baseball history, managed to catch the ball by snatching it from the hands of the fans in the stands they were already celebrating the home run.

The play was key for USA win the game and get into the next round of the World Baseball Classic in 2017; Jones demonstrated why he had won 3 Gold Gloves in the Major Leagues.

hit against the wall

Endy Chavez, left fielder of the New York Mets, he was the protagonist of some of the most incredible catches of the 2006 in the National League Championship Series.

The outfielder left one of the best images of the postseason, when in the sixth inning and with the score tied at one, Scott Rolen hit a drive to left field where Endy with his huge glove and crashing into the wall, managed to catch the ball after an unforgettable jump.

pucket sleep ball

In game 6 of the word series and before the gaze of more than 50 thousand spectators of the Metrodomen, Kirby Pucket, center fielder for the Minnesota Twins, managed to stop a home run from Ron Gant after one of the fastest runs in baseball.

(Read here: Cuban baseball player took advantage of the world tournament to stay in the US.)

The center fielder demonstrated his great athleticism by running as fast as possible to catch the ball and, after taking one of the biggest jumps of his life, he managed to sleep the ball in the glove of his hand, unleashing the euphoria of the public that attended the game. of the Minnesota Twins against the Atlanta Braves.

plunge for history

In 1997, the city of Miami stopped when the Florida Marlins managed to qualify for the World Series of that season and where they met the Cleveland Islands in a series of 7 unforgettable games.

It was in the sixth game, when Omar Vizquel made the spectators vibrate after a hit from Charles Johnson that he went to left field and put the Florida team in difficulties.

The outfielder, against all odds, dove across the pitch turf and managed to catch the ball in his glove to put Johnson out.

More news

Five reasons for the home run explosion in the Major Leagues

The difficult job of the pitcher in modern baseball

Learn how the 2023 MLB season will work in the United States

Harold Yepes

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL