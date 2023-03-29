Leonid Yakubovich denied the presence of two planes, a helicopter and 12 houses in the suburbs

Russian TV presenter Leonid Yakubovich denied the presence of 12 of his houses in the Moscow region, which various media and social networks attribute to him, writes RIA News.

He clarified that earlier journalists wrote about 12 houses in the Moscow region. “Now for some reason there are four – apparently, I sold part. In fact, I have one house, and it belongs to the family, ”he said. In addition, the actor revealed whether he owns private jets.

“I am credited with two planes and a helicopter. I don’t know where they are, I haven’t seen them in person. I go to Minsk, where I fly the Mi-2 of Nikolai Mochansky, who has his own flying club, ”he added.

At the end of November 2022, Yakubovich assured that he likes being the host of Field of Miracles. He stressed that if the work in the program did not give him pleasure, then he would not have lasted so long.