

12/23/2024



Updated at 7:28 p.m.





Marc Bartra continues to show its unwavering commitment and close connection with the Betis. The Catalan central 33 years He has worn the captain’s armband on numerous occasions in recent weeks and after having overcome the latest physical problems, he has been able to enjoy continuity, a consistency that makes him very happy, as he himself commented after the game against Ray from last Sunday.

The footballer acknowledged that «andI started the year hitting rock bottomcosting me a lot” although he celebrated that “I finished it physically and mentally even better than I expected”. «I knew I was going to do well, I had that faith, but honestly I feel fine. I am very happy personally. I hope we have that happiness by following how the team is playing, but being more successful at the top. I know it’s going to come, I trust one hundred percent, I know that this is going to move forward,” said the footballer in the mixed zone, who once again thanked the affection he receives from the fans at the Benito Villamarín: “It’s my home . Where my children have grown up, I feel super loved every day, every fan I meet on the street. The love they give me is incredible. I really value where I am. It is a privilege to be part of this family. They know how bad I’ve had it. “I’m crazy privileged.”

Bartra is aware that together with his teammates they must improve in some facets and recognizes that “We have to ask the team for a little more success”. «We are alive in three competitions and we have to take a step forward. We are Betis and with the team we have we have to be further ahead,” he added.