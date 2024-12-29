The Ribeira Sacra It is one of the most impressive areas of both Galicia and all of Spain, and the majesty of this environment crossed by the Sil, Miño and Cabe rivers It is almost incomparable to any other place. The small towns that settle in it, added to the spectacular enclaves in nature in which locals and tourists can enter, make it a true wonder.

Furthermore, throughout the entire environment there are impressive viewpoints from those who have some privileged panoramic views from the splendid surroundings of the Ribeira Sacra. Precisely in one of them, for just a few months, there has been a curious enclave known as ‘The door of happiness’, This special portal transports those who climb up to it to an incredible place. Therefore, despite its recent creation, it has already become one of the most photographed points of the area.

Where is ‘The Door of Happiness’ in the Ribeira Sacra

In it council of Nogueira de Ramuín lies the impressive Pendulo Viewpoint, Named after the rock that seems to defy gravity by settling on top of another, maintaining a striking balance. This impressive window to the Ribeira Sacra is located in the Sierra de Coveira, and in it the Móvete por Nogueira Association, to publicize the wonders of the area, installed the past June 2024 a beautiful wooden door that is always kept open.

“Happiness has no key, the door is always open,” You can read it, and crossing it allows you to have an extraordinary panoramic view that remains engraved in the retina of all those who go up to the viewpoint. To reach it, you can perform a circular hiking route of some 13 kilometers that starts from Luintra, the capital of the council of Nogueira de Ramuín and which runs through the heart of the Ribeira Sacra.





It takes time to complete about four hours, but it also passes through two other impressive viewpoints in the Ribeira Sacra: the first of them is the ‘A Trona dos Pensamientos’, located just 100 meters from ‘The Door of Happiness’ and has a wooden throne so you can contemplate the spectacular surroundings.

The other special point is that of ‘O Bambán do Solpor’ (the Sunset Swing), installed in 2019 by the same association near Luintra and in the middle of the Sil River canyon. Of course, there are many trails that run through the surroundings and you can choose the one that best fits both your wishes and your hiking experience.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.