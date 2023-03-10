Russia captured some of the US and NATO-supplied weapons and equipment on the battlefield in Ukraine and sent them to Iran, where attempts may be made to reverse engineer the systems. Four sources familiar with the matter revealed it to CNN.

Over the past year there have been several instances where Russian forces have taken possession of weapons such as Javelin anti-tank systems and Stinger anti-aircraft systems that the Ukrainian forces have sometimes been forced to leave behind, the sources explained to CNN.

In many of these cases, they added, Russia then sent these weapons to Iran for analysis and possibly for Tehran’s military to attempt to create its own version of this type of weaponry. Russia, the sources said, believes that continuing to supply Iran with captured Western weapons will incentivize Tehran to maintain support for its war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Iran has purchased Su-35 military aircraft from Russia, according to a local newspaper, quoted by the German press agency ‘Dpa’, without specifying how many there are.