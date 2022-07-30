The Municipal Board of Barriomar-La Purísima approved on Thursday in plenary session and unanimously the advancement of the patron saint festivities to the second half of September, although the traditional religious celebrations are maintained in the month of December.

Juan José García, municipal mayor, explained that what was done years ago in this neighborhood in the south of the city has been recovered, dividing the festivities, which will allow the residents to enjoy more of the events that are being programmed. “In September the weather is better and as the days are longer than in December you can spend more hours in the street,” he said, showing satisfaction with the decision shared by all the members of the Board. García commented that, in the absence of closing some events, they will be held from 13 to 24, both days inclusive, and it is planned to invest 25,000 euros. «They are going to be a party in style; there is a lot of affection in your organization because our neighbors deserve it after everything they are going through with the works of burying the tracks and without protesting », he stressed.

The El Chisquero de Barriomar peña will have a special role, whose headquarters will be open ten days, but will organize activities between Wednesday 14 and Saturday 17: dances, tastings, contests… «We have to help them because they are going through many economic difficulties », he pointed out.

The following week, from Monday 19 to Thursday 22, the centers for women and the elderly will be the protagonists, and in the final three days the “most special” act will be the tribute to the memory of Jesús Párraga Caballero, ‘Parraguilla’, spokesman socialist of the Municipal Board, who died last January.