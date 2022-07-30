L’Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), the North American age-based gaming evaluation body, has recently added a scoreboard for the dungeon RPG Labyrinth of Zangetsu, hinting that a western announcement is just around the corner. The game is reported for PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch under the publisher PQube.

Here’s how the product sheet describes the game:

This is an action-adventure title in which you will have to guide the characters on their quest to stop a dangerous plague in ancient Japan. Explore dungeon-like environments and battle ferocious creatures in turn-based combat. Choose actions from a menu (Attack, Block, Magic) to better fight enemies; attacks are accompanied by sword strikes and screen shake effects. Characters sometimes spatter black ink when hit; a hand drawn sequence depicts black splashes around the bodies. The word “damn” appears in the game.

The release of Labyrinth of Zangetsu in Japan it is set for the next one September 29 on PS4, Switchand also PC Street Steam.

Source: ESRB Street Gematsu