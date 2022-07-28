Barcelona is one of the teams that has moved the transfer market the most in Europe, after a season to forget, in which he was eliminated from both the Champions League and the Europa League and in which Real Madrid won the title in Spain.

After spending almost 160 million euros on new hires, Barcelona continues to strengthen its payroll and in that view of the market, it would have a player from the Colombian National Team in its sights.

Johan Mojica, the name that Barcelona would have in its sights

This is Johan Mojica, a left back who plays for Elche alongside Helibelton Palacios. Before joining that club, he performed in Spanish territory with Rayo Vallecano, Real Valladolid and Girona.

As reported by the newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the culé board had planned to sign Marcos Alonso, but with the recent problems due to the transfer of Jules Koundé, who was ready to join Chelsea, the board has decided to stop all kinds of business with the club directed by Xavi Hernández.

Next on the list is Javi Galán, a Celta winger who is barely 18 years old. But his termination clause is 18 million euros and they do not see it feasible to pay said value. Also Sergio Reguilón, of little filming in Tottenham, would have been offered, but his clause is even more expensive (25 million).

How viable is Mojica’s option for Barcelona?



With the above on the table, Mojica becomes the main option. On the one hand, his record is extremely cheap (barely 5.5 million) and on the other hand he comes from being one of the best defenders in LaLiga 2021/22 and even ‘Panini’ listed him as the best left-back of the season.

Mojica has already rejected the renewal with Elche and rejected an offer from Getafe. Will his option make it to a big one? If hired, he would join Yerry Mina and Jeison Murillo on Barcelona’s Colombian roster.

SPORTS

With Footballred