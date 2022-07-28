THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, July 29, 2022, 01:59



The University of Murcia (UMU) has obtained outstanding results in the ARWU 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects in Shanghai, a classification of the best academic institutions in the world. Specifically, the UMU appears in the ‘ranking’ in nine specific areas of knowledge, thanks to the scientific papers published in journals indexed through the Web of Science database, which is one more than in last year’s classification . The areas in which the UMU appears are Atmospheric Sciences, Ecology, Food Science and Technology, Biology, Agriculture, Veterinary Medicine, Public Health, Dentistry and Education; the latter is the one that is incorporated into the list.

UMU sources consider that the results obtained in the area of ​​Veterinary knowledge deserve special mention, where the Murcian institution is ranked 34th in the world among the institutions that appear on the list, which makes it the third best classified of all of Spain.

The areas of Agriculture and Food Science and Technology rank between 101-150 in the world. In Atmospheric Sciences and Dentistry, the UMU occupies positions between 201-300 in the world; while between positions 401-500 are located the areas of Ecology, Biology, Public Health and Education. The Rectorate congratulates the research staff for these achievements, and assures that “they are those of the entire university”.

The ARWU Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2022 is a highly selective ranking of around the top 500 higher education institutions in the world in each field. “Being on it is quite an achievement since it is estimated that there are between 17,000 and 20,000 higher education institutions,” they value from the UMU.

This classification is made using different indicators that measure the number of articles in top-level publications, the citation ratio achieved by researchers, collaboration between institutions or international awards achieved by members of the different campuses.