Barcelona beat Almería 3-2, this Wednesday in the 18th matchday of the Spanish championship, a victory that helps him breathe and put an end to his streak of three games without winning, just before the Christmas break.

Despite captain Sergi Roberto's double (minutes 60 and 83), the Blaugranas did not have an easy game. Almería, bottom of the League with only five points in 17 games, twice came back in the game against Xavi Hernández's team, who received whistles in their stadium.

Even though Barça started dominating the match, they did not take the lead until the 33rd minute, through Raphinha. Another Brazilian, Leo Baptistao, equalized before the break (41).

The second half also resumed with the Blaugranas dominating. Sergi Roberto's header was in charge of putting them ahead again, although Edgar González managed to equalize with a goal (71) in which Barcelona goalkeeper, Iñaki Peña, was unlucky.

Unrest took over the public until once again Sergi Roberto managed to establish the final 3-2, although Almería had one last chance at the end of the game.

This is how Barcelona remained in the table

Barcelona is third in the League with 38 points, four behind Real Madrid (2nd) which plays this Thursday against Alavés (14th) in Vitoria and six behind Girona (1st) which travels to the Betis field (7th).

After drawing 3-3 against Getafe (8th) on Tuesday, Atlético de Madrid is fourth, with 35 points, and with a game to play on Saturday, December 23 at the Metropolitano against Sevilla (13th).

With AFP

