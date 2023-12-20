Austrian OMV said it will study Putin's decree on assets to protect its rights

The Austrian oil and gas company OMV said that it is studying the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Yuzhno-Russkoye oil and gas condensate field.

According to the document, OMV shares and its shares in the gas field should be transferred to new Russian companies, the press service recalled. They emphasized that they could take further steps to protect their rights.

OMV is currently reviewing the Presidential Decree and may take further steps to maintain its rights OMV press service

Wintershall, which was also affected by the decree of the head of state, said that it was analyzing the situation in detail.

On December 19, Vladimir Putin signed decrees according to which the German oil and gas company Wintershall and the Austrian OMV lost their rights in companies that were developing the Yuzhno-Russkoye oil and gas condensate field and the Achimov deposits of the Urengoy field.

The head of state instructed the government to create new Russian legal entities to manage these deposits as part of special economic measures.

According to the decree, in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers, Severneftegazprom LLC, Gazprom YURGM Development, Gazprom YURGM Trading, Achim Development, Achim Sales and Achimgaz will be created.

They will receive all the rights and obligations of currently existing legal entities. Russian shareholders will receive shares in them proportional to their shares in joint ventures. Shares proportional to the ownership share of foreign companies in the former joint ventures will be transferred to the LLC itself.

After this, the shares of legal entities will be offered for purchase at market value to JSC SOGAZ (in an LLC associated with the Yuzhno-Russkoye field) and Gas Technologies (in an LLC associated with the Achimov deposits). The proceeds from the sale will be transferred to special type C accounts in the name of the previous foreign owners of the shares.

On December 22, 2022, Putin signed a decree according to which the Gazprom company is prohibited from purchasing gas and services from joint ventures from “unfriendly” countries – the Austrian OMV and the German Wintershall Dea – until October 1, 2023. We are talking about payment for the supply of natural gas, gas condensate and services related to their production at the Yuzhno-Russkoye field and the Achimov deposits of the Urengoyskoye field.

In September, the head of state extended the ban on Gazprom purchasing gas from joint ventures with OMV and Wintershall, with which the company produces gas at the Urengoy and Yuzhno-Russkoye fields, until October 1, 2024.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the presidential decree depriving the German Wintershall and the Austrian OMV of shares in Russian assets, said that Russia does not seize the assets of foreign investors.

No, Russia has not started the withdrawal process, there is no withdrawal. Those who leave the market, they sell or transfer assets, it all depends on negotiations. But there was no process of seizure and there is no Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which funds of foreign investors blocked in the country can begin to be exchanged for frozen assets of Russians. You will be allowed to receive funds using those securities that are accounted for in the National Settlement Depository (NSD). Investors will be able to submit applications for the sale of assets worth no more than 100 thousand rubles.