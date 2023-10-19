FC Barcelona announced this Thursday that it will wear the Rolling Stones tongue and lips logo on first team jersey soccer in the Spanish La Liga match that will be played against Real Madrid next Saturday, October 28 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

The iconic emblem will replace that of Spotify on the first team’s kit to celebrate the release of the British band’s album this Friday ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

In addition to being seen on the men’s first team kit, the logo will also be present on the front of the women’s squad’s shirt in the F League match against Sevilla on Sunday, November 5 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Millionaire agreement from Barcelona

It is not the first time that the Blaugrana jersey will promote musical creation with Spotify, the main commercial partner of the Catalan club that is paying a fortune to wear advertising on the Blaugrana jersey. According to official club data, the agreement is for more than 60 million euros per season.

In the Madrid-Barça match last year, the team led by Xavi Hernández already wore the logo of the Canadian singer and composer drake, while in the same second round match he wore the emblem of ‘Motomami’, the latest album by Rosalia.

The Barcelona entity and Spotify They have spread different audiovisual content on their respective social networks to introduce this agreement to their followers. In one of the videos, residents of a residential neighborhood receive the news of the agreement through a newspaper deliveryman, at the same time that television images appear Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood -the members of the band- holding the Barça shirt with the new logo.

The piece ends with the delivery of the newspaper to Pedro González ‘Pedri’, who falls on the training ground in front of the surprised looks of Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, all while the British band’s legendary song plays. ‘Start me up’.

On the occasion of this collaboration, the Barcelona club will put two exclusive editions on sale of the match shirt: a total of 1,899 limited units of the special match shirt and another 22 pieces with the signature of the starting players in the men’s and women’s team matches.

