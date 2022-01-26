These are the main news with which we have woken up today about the transfer market of the culé club:
Everything indicates that it is practically closed, but there is no record of whether an imminent announcement is possible. César Azpilicueta seems to have opted for Barcelona, which assures him ownership in that position since the multiple full-backs he has been using in recent seasons have fallen short. Atlético de Madrid is also very interested in the Navarrese, who will have to decide as soon as possible, although last-minute information ensures that he sees himself more wearing a Blaugrana.
Franck Kessié ends his contract with Milan in June and is determined not to renew it. The footballer who is now concentrated with his team in the African Cup has sounded during the last two days as a possible reinforcement for the midfield of the culé team. He is not a player in the purest Barça style, but he is not on the wrong foot at all. It would be interesting because of the free nature of his transfer.
It seems that the arrival of Álvaro Morata in Barcelona depends on whether Juventus manages to close the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic before the end of the winter market. Xavi is very interested in the Spanish footballer being Barça’s striker until the end of the season, and that is why the club is working so that the Madrid player arrives on loan to Barcelona.
It is the dream of Barcelona for its defense. The German central defender has it all: good ball output, corpulence, enviable speed that is hard to believe for his 96 meter height and incredible positioning on the pitch. The German ends his contract in Munich and seems to be willing to find a way out. Mateu Alemany is working on his incorporation.
Nicolás Tagliafico is close to fulfilling his dream: playing for Barcelona. The Argentine is one of the best full-backs in the world and in Amsterdam they don’t want to let him out before closing his possible replacement. Barça has less than a week to achieve the incorporation of a player who can compete with Jordi Alba.
#Barcelona #transfer #news #rumours #Tagliafico #Morata #Kessié #Sule
Leave a Reply