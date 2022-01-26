A 70-year-old mountaineer was seriously injured this Wednesday when he fell on the Cresta del Escribano, in the municipality of Águilas. Due to the impossibility of access by land, the Emergency Coordination Center requested the help of the Specialized Air Rescue Group of the Firefighting and Rescue Consortium of the Region, which managed to evacuate the wounded man aboard a helicopter.

Once rescued, the injured mountaineer was stabilized by toilets from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 and transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital to receive medical attention.