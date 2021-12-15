With the official retirement of Kún Agüero, it is a fact that Barcelona will have to move in the next market for the signing of a forward center to cure the absence of a quality ‘9’ within the team, the options are not many, although, of moment seem viable.
It is a priority for Xavi that the Blaugrana entity add a forward of experience and quality who can solve the team’s goal drought and although, the number one option today is the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, within the list of transfer options The name of the Gabonese Pierre Emeric Aubaeyang has been placed with great force.
This is reported by Diario Sport, pointing out that the Gabonese has completely broken his relationship with Arsenal after some lack of discipline at the club, which is why he could abandon the London team in the next market, a situation that the Catalans would seek to take advantage of. to add it within their ranks and solve the absence of a scorer.
For years, Pierre has been linked to Barcelona, he himself has offered his services to the club and at this moment, there are options for him to join the Culé entity, as it seems that both parties need each other.
