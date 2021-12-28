Barça has done its homework and in recent months has renewed Ansu Fati and Pedri, preventing them from reaching the year 2022 with their future open. The two young men finished their contract at the end of 2022, but in the summer the renewal operation of the two players who are considered the future of the club was reactivated. However, there are players who have not yet renewed, either because the club does not have them, or because they have not accepted the offer.
The versatile midfielder believes that the end of his cycle at the club has come, after a lifetime linked to Barça. Sergi Roberto has always maintained a substitute role and the player would like to go out in search of opportunities to continue enjoying this sport. As Sergi Roberto ends his contract in 2022, the player would have decided not to renew to be able to go free.
The player came on loan to Barça and his contract will end in 2022. Barça executives have no intention of the player continuing, they could even seek him to leave in the winter market, as his performance is far below expectations.
The Austrian arrived on loan until 2022 with a purchase option of 10 million, but Barça has decided not to execute it, so Demir will leave the club in 2022.
The right-back surprised everyone by signing for Barça, but his contract ends in 2022. Most likely, the club will offer him a renewal offer if it considers that the Brazilian can perform at a high level for one more season, but it will be necessary to see his level.
The French winger has received renewal offers, but they have not seemed enough. The club does not want to improve its conditions due to the performance it has given, and Dembélé believes that it can get a better offer at other clubs.

