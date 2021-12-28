During the UeD episode, a new debate was broadcast. At the study center we find the Louis knight, one of the protagonists of the male parterre of Throne Over. The man recounts an event he sent on a rampage the same Maria De Filippi. Luigi makes statements which, however, as it turns out, do not have a grain of truth. In fact, the editorial staff, with the presenter, intervenes to shed light on the story.

But let’s go into detail and try to understand what happened. A few episodes ago, the knight had confided to the editorial staff a certain interest in the lady of the female parterre, Joy. But there is something wrong. Luigi he is also dating another lady, Marika, and it is to the latter that he tells a lie.

The knight, to justify the interest shown in Lucrezia, declares that in reality it was the editorial staff that forced him to accept her number and, consequently, to contact her. To this statement, the drafting decides from clarify peremptorily e tell in detail what happened: “We asked you, ‘If they call to meet you, can we get them to come?’ You said yes “.

But Luigi seems to want to let the detail go unnoticed. Given the indifference, Maria De Filippi, annoyed from the knight’s attitude, he says: “You answer me with a lie to a question! You play with words. You play hide and seek for hours and it bores me to death “.

But Luigi continues to remain on his own and without getting too upset or giving further justifications, he returns with a certain indifference to sit in the parterre. A way of doing things that bothers and not a little the hostess, who considers this attitude strange and aimed solely and exclusively at a desire for visibility. The host of UeD, therefore, decides not to continue further and closes the topic in this way.