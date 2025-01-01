Barcelona City Council has initially approved the project to implement a traffic regulation system using cameras in the Gòtic and Casc Antic neighborhoods, according to progress The Newspaper and appears in the Official Gazette of the Province of Barcelona. The project includes the installation of nine new cameras that must be able to read all types of vehicle license plates, including mopeds. The total budget of the project is 404,702 euros.

The chosen locations are Portal de l’Ángel with Plaza Cataluña, Calle Magdalenas with Condal, Jaume I with Via Laietana, Fusteria with Passeig Colom, Lluís el Piadós with Trafalgar, Placeta Comerç with Passeig Lluís Companys, Princesa with Comerç, Antic Sant Joan with Marquès d’Argentera avenue and Pla de Palau with Passeig Isabel II.

In this way, we want to be able to manage the monitoring and control of possible violations committed due to access to the restricted area by unauthorized vehicles, for doing so outside permitted hours or for failing to comply with environmental aspects.

Specifically, the project explains that it wants to control vehicles that access the Portal de l’Ángel from Plaza Cataluña, an access that is currently controlled with automatic pylons. The new installation seeks to guarantee the correct functioning of the existing camera. The same is intended for vehicles entering Magdalenas Street from Condal, those entering Fusteria Street from Passeig Colom and for those entering Jaume I Street from Via Laietana. In this case, Jaume I street has two directions of traffic and only the license plates of vehicles that access the street from Via Laietana will be captured.

In the Casc Antic, The cameras will be used to control vehicles that enter Lluís el Piadós street from Trafalgar, those that turn onto Passeig Lluís Companys, onto Comerç street, those that enter Princesa street and those that turn right from the avenue of the Marquis de l’Argentera entering through Antic de Sant Joan street. Finally, access to the Casc Antic of vehicles entering through Plana de Palau street will be controlled.