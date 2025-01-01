War conflicts, migration, trade war… The international agenda of 2025 will be controlled by the next tenant of the White House

01/01/2025



Updated at 03:06h.





The return of donald trump to the White House will be fundamental in the structuring of international politics in 2025. The world is waiting for the measures that the next US president will take, who, although little by little is losing his power…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only