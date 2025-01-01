War conflicts, migration, trade war… The international agenda of 2025 will be controlled by the next tenant of the White House
The return of donald trump to the White House will be fundamental in the structuring of international politics in 2025. The world is waiting for the measures that the next US president will take, who, although little by little is losing his power…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#challenges #world #year #Trump #reign
Leave a Reply