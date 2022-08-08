After the end of the Women’s EURO 2022 tournament where England was crowned champion of this tournament for the first time, the teams of the European leagues began to receive the players who participated with their teams in the EURO. One of these teams is Barcelona, which already has almost all its players who had action in the tournament, the English Lucy Bronze new signing of the culé team will be integrated in the coming weeks.
Those directed by Jonatan Giráldez began with their first pre-season match ahead of the next tournaments in which they would participate. The team faced AEM de Lleida at the Johan Cruyff in front of 4,515 people.
This game had a score in favor of Barcelona, the Blaugrana in their faithful style dominated the game from the first minute showing high pressure at all times. Within this meeting in which players from the first team were mixed with players from the subsidiary, we could see the debut of the 16-year-old soccer player Vicky López.
Barcelona beat AEM de Lleida with a score of 10-0, the scorers of the match were; Caroline Graham with a hat-trick, Laia Martret, Claudia Pina scored a brace, Ana-María Crnogorcevic, Aitana Bonmatí, J. Santiago and Ari Arias.
#Barcelona #Femenil #starts #preseason #victory #home
Leave a Reply