Chivas has a new scorer and it is nothing more and nothing less than Adriana Iturbide, who was an Atlas figure since the 2018 Apertura tournament and now, with Chivas, will seek to win a two-time league championship after the Flock won the Clausura 2022 before Pachuca. That is why here we present 5 facts that you may not have known about the striker from Guadalajara
Her nickname “doctor of the goal” comes precisely because Adriana comes from a family of doctors, since her grandfather and her uncles on her mother’s side are all doctors. She herself chose to study medicine and graduate as a doctor after four years of study, one of social service and two professional practices.
Adriana herself has expressed her desire to practice in Sports Medicine, Otorhinolaryngology or Dermatology at some point after her time as a network breaker.
Since her arrival to the team for the 2018 Apertura, Adriana played eight tournaments with Atlas and said goodbye to the team after playing 111 games and scoring 43 goals, which places her as the second top scorer for Atlas.
By 2019, her good performances were already giving people something to talk about and for that same reason she was called up to the National Team to play the Cyprus Cup in February 2019, making her debut with El Tri against Italy.
For 2020, Adriana continued her process in the National Team and was summoned to play the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic with the Women’s Tri where, unfortunately, Mexico could not get its ticket to the Olympics when it fell to the United States.
In 2018, Adriana arrived at the Atlas institution as a qualified doctor and in the midst of the controversy that had been created months ago with the departure of Licha Cervantes, for which, Atlas needed people in the lead. Adriana was presented on July 15, 2018 along with Fabiola Ibarra and became a reinforcement for the red and black for the 2018 Apertura, the rest is history.
After having completed Clausura 2022 with the league and Champion of Champions in hand, Chivas presented Adriana Iturbide on June 2, 2022 as a new rojiblanco reinforcement for Apertura 2022 together with Isabel Kasis from Atlético de San Luis.
Currently, Boyi has 2 goals with the Flock obtained against Necaxa and Toluca.
