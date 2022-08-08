She is Adriana Iturbide Ibarra, our goal doctor in @ChivasFemenil is 29 years old. @Boyi58 pic.twitter.com/s17BFLeU4b – Silvinho Chivahermano 🇧🇷 (@YoSilvioQuirino) July 26, 2022

Adriana herself has expressed her desire to practice in Sports Medicine, Otorhinolaryngology or Dermatology at some point after her time as a network breaker.

With her Hat-Trick and her 28 goals as a Rojinegra, Adriana Iturbide is the player of the match!

He has a semester in Atlas FC Femenil and was already summoned to the Mexican national team. Adriana Iturbide told us about her incursion with the tapas, the LIGA MX Femenil, your goals and more…

For 2020, Adriana continued her process in the National Team and was summoned to play the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic with the Women’s Tri where, unfortunately, Mexico could not get its ticket to the Olympics when it fell to the United States.

ROJIBLANCA From today you will defend the most beautiful colors of Mexico: those of the Campeona2! Welcome, Adriana Iturbide!

Currently, Boyi has 2 goals with the Flock obtained against Necaxa and Toluca.