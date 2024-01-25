Madrid (AFP)

Girona, the surprise surprise of the season, was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Spanish Football Cup, after losing to its host Real Mallorca 2-3, before Barcelona followed suit by falling to Athletic Bilbao after extra time 2-4 in San Mames.

In the first match, Mallorca's goals were scored by Canadian Cyle Larin (21), and Abdon Prats (28, 35 from a penalty kick), before the Catalan club reduced the score, through Uruguayan Cristian Stuani (68 from a penalty kick) and Brazilian Savio (96). ».

There is no doubt that the loss was surprising given Girona’s brilliance this season, as it occupies the top spot in the Spanish League, after 21 rounds, one point ahead of Real Madrid, which has one less game, unlike Mallorca, which ranks fifteenth with only three victories.

The match saw Mallorca defender Antonio Rayo (67) sent off after receiving two yellow cards, noting that he caused the penalty kick from which Girona scored their first goal.

Mallorca previously won the local cup title in 2003, and reached the semi-finals for the last time in 2009.

In the second match, the brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams scored two deadly goals for Athletic Bilbao after extra time, leading their team to the semi-finals.

Iñaki played the match hours after his arrival in Spain, after his career with his country, Ghana, in the African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire ended with a disappointing exit in the first round, where he played his last match in the continental tournament on Monday, knowing that his younger brother, Nico Williams, represents the senior Spanish national team.

Goals for Athletic Bilbao were scored by Gorka Goroseta (1), Oihan Sunset (49), Iñaki Williams (105), and Nico Williams (120), while Polish Robert Lewandowski (26) and Lamine Yamal (32) scored for Barcelona.

Bilbao has a long history in the cup competition, having previously won the title 23 times, in second place on the list of most winners, behind only Barcelona (31).

The loss comes to increase the pressure on Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, as his team is currently eight points behind the top of the Spanish League, making the cup competition the greatest opportunity for the Catalan club to win a title this season.

Real Sociedad was the first to qualify for the semi-finals, beating Celta Vigo 2-1.