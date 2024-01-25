Deputy Gusev proposed creating a “security dome” to protect against drones

The first deputy leader of the “A Just Russia – For Truth” faction, Dmitry Gusev, made a proposal to create a “security dome” to protect against drone attacks on Russian territory. He sent a corresponding proposal to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, writes RIA News.

“I am preparing amendments to the current legislation, as well as proposals to amend the regulatory legal documents of the Russian government, which will make the presence of a safety dome for protection against UAVs mandatory,” the parliamentarian said in his appeal.

The deputy asked the head of government to estimate the costs necessary to create a “security dome.” It is expected that it should, in particular, protect important industrial enterprises and strategic infrastructure facilities. Gusev emphasized that the costs of creating a defense system against drones will be significantly less than the damage they can cause to objects on Russian territory.

Earlier, in December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that “little drones” made of plywood also pose a danger to Russian infrastructure. According to him, such drones cannot be allowed into Russian territory. The President also called for increased attention to protecting state borders.