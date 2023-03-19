The midfielder has clear ideas for his future.

Always at the center of market news with what seemed to be his move to the Premier League in the summer, perhaps to Manchester United, Frankie De Jong has clarified, once again, his willingness to stay at Barcelona.

The Dutch midfielder, in the sights of Red Devils in various transfer windows, he commented to the microphones of TV3 the rumors about his future: “Barcelona has always been the club of my dreams… I hope I can continue to play for many more years and it seems that things are going in this direction.”

A first certainty, therefore, for the fans who will still be able to count on him in the future if everyone depended only on his will. Then also another wish expressed by the 1997 class: “As I said, I hope to stay here for a long time and I also hope to be able to play in the new Camp Nou”, he concluded De Jong confirming the feeling of seeing himself in the Blaugrana shirt for a long time to come. See also This is how the Mexican team has fared against teams from Asia in the World Cups

