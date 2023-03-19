Alessio Romagnoli’s words in the usual presentation match program in view of the derby scheduled for tomorrow at the Olimpico

A double weight derby. Three points up for grabs for a Champions race that has never been so fierce. Tomorrow there Lazio he will have to take the field to erase the disappointment of a European path not at all up to the championship. With respect but without fear of a Rome that will in any case lack Mourinho’s weight on the bench. It will be necessary to think only of playing one’s game without falling into the tensions that a game like the derby hides. He knows Alessio Romagnoli who tomorrow will play his second derby after the monumental performance of the first leg. In the usual presentation match program, the 13 biancoceleste presented the delicate match.

Here comes the derby, a historically separate race: what will it take to try to win it?

“The derby is a match that prepares itself, it is fundamental for the environment and for our team. To win it we will have to give everything, put 110% on the pitch and in every single moment within the 90 minutes”.

Can the defeat against AZ be a lesson for the games that are missing between now and the end of the championship?

“We are disappointed with the way we went out, we had a good start in both races and then unfortunately we made a comeback. Now we have to recover our energy and prepare ourselves as best as possible for the final rush that we will have until the end of the championship”.

Last year Lazio finished the championship with 58 goals conceded, now they are the second best defense in the tournament with 19:

are you surprised by this metamorphosis?

“This change rewards the work of the whole team, right from the summer training camp in Auronzo di Cadore, and that of the coach and his staff, who help us improve every day”.

You are in the first year of Lazio and yet you seem to have always played for the Biancoceleste, what is the secret of this group?

“Our dressing room is made up of healthy and beautiful people, as if it were a second family. The new arrivals have entered immediately thanks to those who have played in this team for so many years”.

In your career you have had the opportunity to win the Genoa and Milan derbies at least once, what makes the one in the capital more special?

“It’s the match of matches. For those who are fans on the pitch, faith and heart lead you to feel it more and to play it with a different soul than in other matches”.

March 18, 2023 (change March 18, 2023 | 19:56)

