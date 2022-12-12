Sergi Roberto is a history at Barcelona due to all the titles he has won within the club. However, his career has had very peculiar overtones, the footballer has never made a real difference within the team, at no time in his career has he been a marked starter, neither in his era as a midfielder, nor now that he is positioned as a winger law, something unusual for someone with more than 10 years in the institution.
Even now, faithful to his custom and after an unexpected renewal in summer courtesy of Xavi, the Spaniard has had a questionable performance so far this cycle, since he has gone from more to less, accompanied by his traditional injuries, however, Hernández’s coaching staff and the same board led by Joan Laporta continue to have blind faith in Sergi to such a degree that they are willing to extend their bond for one more season.
According to information from Sport, Barcelona expects to have a meeting in the following days with Sergi and offer him a contract extension for one more year, that is, for the 2023-2024 season. This possible renewal would be at the direct request of Xavi, who considers that the best thing for him and his project is for Sergi to continue within the institution. Roberto has options within the MLS, however, they do not fully convince him, in addition to a few clubs in Europe following him, so it will not be an easy task for Barcelona to sign the renewal of the Catalan.
