the meeting

La Spezia – In the Academy, in front of a room also packed with city personalities, the Carispezia Foundation, in the figure of the president Andrea Corradino, took stock of what the association has done in thirty years. From projects and initiatives of various kinds, from social assistance to culture, from public health to volunteering, to the training of young people in sports, the Carispezia Foundation has disbursed resources for over 90 million euros from 1992 to today.(Video by Daniele Izzo)



01:45