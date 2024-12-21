They were all serious and upset faces in Barcelona after the game in Montjuïc. No one expected, the way the game had gone, that a defeat would occur, much less in the way it happened, in extra time, when Sorloth took advantage of a counterattack to score the second and final goal. One of the first to appear before the press was Pedri, who had scored Barcelona’s goal and who had been one of the best of the night. «It is a very hard defeatthe truth. We had opportunities to close the game and when you don’t close it, what happens happens. They catch us against that, we have to be more ready. The defeat is quite hard,” explained the canary.

Pedri did not have any reproaches for the team’s attitude but regretted this low effectiveness: “I think we have tried. We have put in a lot of intensity, work… we have had a lot of clarity. Robert, Raphinha, another me… in football if you don’t score goals it is very complicated». The midfielder recalled that it is the third defeat in a row in Montjuïc: «It is difficult. Our house has to be much more difficult to win over and it is not like that. We have to improve a lot and take the break to recover mentally and physically. “Come with everything and try not to lose more games.” «We wanted to leave with that victory and leaders but that was not the case. We have to reset these days and rest. Return hungry and eager and burst the League», he concluded.

Hansi Flickalthough he did not lead the team due to suspension, he wanted to show his face and offer the press conference, in which he praised the work of his players and regretted the result. «We have found a team that has taken advantage of its opportunities. I think that we played an excellent game. We have generated many occasions and it is the style I want to see. I am very proud of the players and very disappointed with the result. This match shows that Atlético is a very experienced team and was waiting for the opportunity. They already do well that way but we want to maintain our style. It is very frustrating not being able to score points but when I see our style I feel very proud. “This is how we want to play and we take it as an example of what we want,” he noted.

The coach will seek to stop the bleeding at home, where he has lost the last three games, in addition to adding only 5 of the last 21 played: «This match against Atlético, a rival that is at our level, has been fantastic. The match was incredible. We have defended well and we have had many opportunities. We have made two or three mistakes and they have taken advantage of them. Maybe the Christmas break comes at a good time. We have to play smarter. Leaving nine points at home is not normal. “It’s something we’ll have to work on.”









He also spoke Marcus SorgFlick’s right-hand man and coach who led the team from the pitch: «In the end, in the last minutes it was another game. We have created many chances but we have not scored. It has been a painful defeat. I think it was one of the best games of the season but we didn’t get any points. We can be proud because we have tried everything but in the end the rival was more successful. “That is the main reason for the defeat.” “Of course, If you don’t score the second against a team like Atlético… In those last fifteen minutes the game can get very complicated,” he added before ensuring that “we managed to defend well at the end but they scored against us at the last moment.”

Cubarsi He also analyzed the defeat and was self-critical. «It’s inexplicable. It’s our fault. We had the game in our hands. We have wasted it. We are screwed but we have to rest and focus on 2025, to start with everything,” explained the center back who added: “We played a great game. You see the chances, the ball position… the final point above failed us a little. It’s normal. “We have to focus more on that.” Cubarsí assured that the team had been ambitious: «We wanted to go out from the beginning with everything. We came from bad results. We had a very good game but we were missing two silly details that marked the game for us. Our level of play is good, we lack finesse up front. The rest will be good for us to disconnect and come back with enthusiasm. And he wanted to send a message of optimism to the fans: «I would tell the culés to be with uswe know how to play and very well. “They are hard times, but if they are with us, good times will come.”