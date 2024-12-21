Follow the Serie A football match between Lecce and Lazio live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Lecce – lazio of Serie A, which is played at Stadio Via del Mar at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Lecce – Lazio
Classification and statistics between Lecce – Lazio
Lecce comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the
AC Monza
while Lazio played their last Serie A match against
Inter
. He Lecce currently occupies the position number 14 of Serie A with 16 points, while their rival,
laziooccupies the place 4 with 34 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Lecce schedule, the Lazio schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10197461″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes /futbol/20241221/25316/lecce-lazio-serie-a-ca-en-directo-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10197461″}
Loading next content…
#Lecce #Lazio #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply