Four goals on October 26 at the Bernabéu. Five goals in the Super Cup final, just two months and one minute later. No goals have been scored by Barcelona against Real Madrid this season by Flick. The three Barcelona davanters will once again be claus and score with a memorable performance. Lamini Yamal is going to tie, Lewandowski is not going to miss from the penalty kick and Raphinha is going to score a double and is going to assist Balde to score. Neither the injury to Iñigo nor the red card to Szczesny will not alter a Barça that will defeat its great rival without pietat.

Temerari

Szczesny, 6

It will fit in the first step and fortune will suddenly stop and rebound. Afterwards, with a score of 1-5, there is a lot of desperation to overthrow Mbappé and leave Barça at 10.

Impregnable

Koundé, 9

It will be quick and it will take time to stand face to face with Mbappé and Vinícius. In attack he had an impressive salt. The center of the 1-3, in front of Raphinha, is perfect.

Imperrit

Cubarsi, 8

It is a home (17 years old) of gel, which does not care about the meters in the new corner. After Iñigo’s injury, he will move to the profile of the millor filters his path and direction.

Implicat

Iñigo Martínez, 6

A loss will begin that Flick will not like, but it will appear immediately in the part and in the second paper. So much so that he is going to injure his muscles and will have to be substituted in the 28th minute but finally he will go to the bench in vain.

Bòlid

Galleda, 8

Scared at 1-0 with Mbappé, without bothering him. It is going to rescabalar amb escreix amb los seves cavalcades de bòlid. Courtois will have three quarters but in the last counter of the first half, he will have his second goal, 1-4.

Indispensable

Casado, 9

The loss is not going to weigh on him at 1-0. He will regain a mental state and donate a col·location exhibition. It will be the rubbish and the balance and it will crown the great assistance in the 1-5.

Infiltrat

Pedri, 8

In no case is it planted in the Madrid area, infiltrating between the lines, appearing more poorly. With the vision, Barça is going to face the rival’s advantage. Afterwards you will know how to keep the pilot.

Murri

Gavi, 8

The second pass will once again be key to the Super Cup by causing the penalty to be worse than Camavinga. An imam to the divided piles. It is going to have fun with some short passes with Lamine.

Choose

Lamini Yamal, 9

It is a choice and you will have a great night. Mendy is going to be martyred, Tchouámeni’s waist is going to be damaged, and he is going to donate the luxury of donating a passi to the xarxa. Camavinga will have to wait a long time to stop it. It’s going to rain. It’s a tresor.

Bestial

Raphinha, 9

If this beastly level is your authentic power, it is top-10 in the world. If you don’t just run, you also pause, dribble, and defineix with the angels. Doublet and assistance in l’1-4.

Afinat

Lewandowski, 8

Precise and tune. Going to Rüdiger’s position and with a touch of the key he will leave the Lamine at speed. In the penalty area he is going to pose seriously to harass Courtois. His goal number 26, the mateixos that he passed.

Ferri

Araújo, 8

Titanic his effort. It won’t stop anyone from breathing or turning. It’s a pagellida with a marker

proud

Iñaki Peña, 7

Fredament, he won’t be able to cope with Rodrygo’s lack. It is going to surpass the substitution and the goal. He is going to make a great stop for Mbappé.

Registered

Dani Olmo, 7

He will return to play after all the controversy, he will work, but the rings will not be clear and everything will remain with the desire to score the sisè.

Volunteers

Ferran Torres, 6

It’s going to run a lot because it’s going to come in when the team is there, but because it’s going to donate sorts and help with the demarcations.