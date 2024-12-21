He Sevilla FC ends 2024 by visiting the Santiago Bernabéu stadium this Sunday, where they will face the real Madrid in a match corresponding to the 18th day of LaLiga EA Sports. In Chamartín, Jesús Navas will close his sporting career, who already said goodbye to his fans in the emotional duel against Celta last day at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Sevilla comes to this event with 22 points in the table and Real Madrid, with 37 and after winning the Intercontinental Cup this week by beating Pachuca (3-0).

He will be in charge of refereeing this league match in the capital of Spain. Diaz de Mera with Cuadra Fernández in the VAR. Below we tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Real Madrid – Sevilla from the 18th matchday of LaLiga EA Sports will be offered live by DAZN LaLiga and DAZN LaLiga 2 (dials 55 and 58 in Movistar and 113 and 114 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

Real Madrid – Seville is played this Sunday, December 22 at 4:15 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.









With two days left before the end of the first round, Sevilla is in the middle of the table with 22 points after beating Celta last week (1-0, goal from Manu Bueno) in a hard-fought victory marked both by the tribute paid to Jesús Navas on his last day as a footballer at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, and by the sanctions against Carmona, Juanlu and Kike Salas. In it Bernabeu Sevilla has not won since 2008, with Manolo Jiménez on the bench (3-4). In LaLiga, the Nervionenses have lost 14 in a row in that field. It is true that in May 2021 they tied 2-2, but that match was played in the Madrid sports city as the Bernabéu was under construction. He SevilleIf they want to at least compete, they will have to play an outstanding game and look like the first sixty minutes at the Metropolitano against Atlético de Madrid.

For this event, irrevocably marked by the final goodbye of Navas, Sevilla has the absences of Ejuke, Sow and Nianzou plus the doubt of Saúl, absent from training on Friday due to a gastrointestinal problem. García Pascual, after his good minutes in the second half against Celta, points to the call given that Iheanacho is on the starting ramp. Regarding the duel with the light blues, Sevilla recovers, as already written, Carmona, Juanlu and Isaac, who could perfectly start in the starting eleven. Unless there is a last minute incident, it will be the most likely. Given the loss of Pedrosa, Kike Salas once again opposes the left back to the detriment of Barco, who has gone unnoticed these months in Nervión ﻿and he could return in winter to Brighton, where he came on loan.

How Real Madrid arrives

He real Madrid faces this match with Sevilla after being proclaimed champion of the Intercontinental Club Cup on Wednesday by defeating Pachuca, from Mexico, 3-0, with goals from Mbappé, Rodrygo and Vinícius. The Brazilian, who this week also won The Best award, misses this event after receiving the fifth yellow card in last day’s match against Rayo. He will serve federal punishment. In addition, Ancelotti’s men have the absences of Carvajal, Militao, Alaba and Mendywhich reduces the rotation capacity in the lineup to a minimum, which will be very similar to the one that beat the Aztec team. Güler-Mbappé-Rodrygo can be the offensive trident, with Bellingham hooking up. It goes without saying that Real Madrid is a very strong team in the Bernabeuwhere in LaLiga this season he has seven victories and one defeat. He has not given up any draws.