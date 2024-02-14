Music | The members of Children of Bodom tell in a British newspaper how they hope Alexi Laiho will be remembered

The metal band hopes their story serves as inspiration.

Metal band In a recent interview, the members of Children of Bodom remember their bandmate, the guitarist-singer Alexi Laihoa (1979-2020).

Drummer Jaska Raatikainenkeyboard player Janne Wirman and bassist Henkka Seppälä talk about Laiho to a British music magazine For Metal Hammer. A live album from the band's last gig, which ended in 2019, was released in December.

The farewell gig was held at the Helsinki Ice Hall in December 2019. A year later, Laiho died at the age of 41 as a result of long-term substance abuse problems.

I'm skinny death was naturally a hard place for the band members. Signs of Laiho's situation were already in the air at the time of the farewell gig.

“At the last gig, I knew he was going to die of his addiction. He had told me that he didn't want to seek help,” says Wirman in an interview with Metal Hammer.

However, the bandmates want to focus on remembering Laiho as a friend and a distinguished colleague.

“Alex's talent inspires others to practice more and more so that they can reach his level,” says Raatikainen.

Alexi Laiho photographed in 2019.

Wirman hopes that Children of Bodom's success story from Finland to world fame will serve as an inspiration to others.

“We didn't know anything about anything, but we are an international phenomenon. Our legacy should be a reminder that if you believe in something and don't let anyone dictate you, even strange music like Bodom can succeed,” Wirman continues.

Children of Bodom was founded in 1993 in Espoo. The band became one of Finland's most internationally successful. Laiho composed and wrote the band's music.

After the band's breakup, Laiho founded an ensemble called Bodom After Midnight. Bodom After Midnight managed to release one EP and play a few gigs before Laiho's death.