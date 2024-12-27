When we live with dogs, increasingly, it is common for us to be interested in taking care of them as best as possible through good nutrition, activities or games that are beneficial for them or reading about their behaviors and language to understand them and help them have a more pleasant coexistence in a world tailored for people.

In this sense, The canine sector has grown a lot in recent years, increasing the number of activities we can do with them, the places we can visit together and even the food options we can offer them.

For example, today there is a lot of talk about the need for mental stimulation, something that a few years ago was based on simple obedience exercises and which now covers a wide variety of activities that our four-legged companions can do such as Agility, Dog dancing or Disc dog, among many others.

In addition, we can also find activities designed for a specific group of races, such as, for example, herding, something little known among guardians who live with dogs in the city and that, however, is very beneficial for those breeds that have been dedicated to this work for years, especially the Border collies that have become so fashionable lately.

Take your dog to herd sheep regularly

Lorena Diez carry more than ten years in the world of pastoralism and, as a passionate fan of the Border collie breed, today she organizes herding sessions with those who want to delve into this activity designed exclusively for sheepdogs.

“There are two types of grazingthe herding ones (which push the cattle) and the control ones (which are usually small quantities of sheep)”, details the specialist. “The one I practice is the second, focused on dogs of the Border Collie, Basque Shepherd or Dog breed. of waters”.

When entering the world of shepherding, the first thing we must know is that, for a shepherd, the most important thing is the sheep. “The dog is a tool that helps you control and save them, That is, it directs them to the pen without stressing them, which is why it is important that the dog is prepared to do it tactfully, it has to be something innate in it,” explains Díez.

Not all dogs have instincts, nor do they all have them in the same way

“Precisely, when starting out in grazing, the first thing we must do is discovering is what our dog innately knows how to do“, he adds. “See if the dog looks for the sheep, if it surrounds them, if it observes them… And we must keep in mind that not all dogs have instincts, nor do they all have them in the same way.”

In this sense, Díez explains that, as it is a breed that we have selected for this work, it is important differentiate the work variant from the beauty variant, Since many of the Border collies (it happens with the other breeds, but she only works with this one), they will not have that herding instinct.

“Therefore, the first thing we should do is try, at least two or three times, to see if the dog ends up perking up, which sometimes does not happen in the first session,” he comments. “Once we know what learned abilities our dog has, With a few orders we will be able to direct the flock and, of course, the more you practice, the better you will do.”





What benefits does it have for dogs?

In Spain, herding can be practiced both at a recreational level, as an activity to strengthen the bond with our dogs and have a good time with them, doing something they really like, or also at a sporting level. “In Spain there are two leagues, but there are a lot of competitions, both nationally and internationally,” says Díez.

“However, simply grazing in a playful way has one main benefit, which is that our dog will feel fulfilled,” he adds. “Speaking specifically of the Border collies that live with us at home, By living in cities what we have done is redirect their instinct towards other activities such as Agility, Canicross or playing with the ball.

In this sense, Díez details that, when we put them in front of a small group of sheep, what comes out from within them is to herd and control them. “AND Being able to carry out that task makes them feel fulfilled“, he defends. “I liken it to as if we took them to a spa one day, because when they finish the session, their homework, they feel relaxed and happy.”

One of Lorena Díez’s dogs herding a group of sheep. L.D.

“When we choose a Border collie, like any other working breed, I think it is important to invest time in activities that they like and that they feel good doing, because it really is as if they need a job,” he argues. “You cannot have a dog of this type by walking on a short leash, He needs activities that make him feel fulfilled.

Along these lines, Díez adds that It’s not about driving dogs crazy either. and not stop doing things with them, but rather seeking mental fatigue, which is what he considers good for breeds like Border Collies.

“In the end, the Border collie is a very sensitive and technical dog, a team dog who likes walks in nature and activities to do with us, that’s why I think It is not a suitable breed for all audiences.. If we cannot provide this, then it is better to opt for another dog,” he concludes.