The days continue to pass, Dani Olmo is still not registered to play in the League and Barça is still unable to find solutions, which promises the footballer to find a way to fix the situation “whatever” so that he is not free on January 1st.

This is how the Blaugrana entity has conveyed it to the Catalan midfielder, who arrived this summer from Leipzig in exchange for 50 million euros, as stated in the diary ACEafter the commercial court number 10 of Barcelona This Friday the club was denied the precautionary measure with which he intended to extend the registration of the player, registered until December 31, 2024 through article 77 of the League due to the injury of Andreas Christensen.

He Next Monday, December 30FC Barcelona is summoned to a hearing with a court of first instance for the lawsuit it filed against the Regulations for the Preparation of the Budget (NEP) of LaLiga where said article is included.

The culé entity defends that the body that voted on the regulations, the LaLiga delegate commission, is “incompetent”, since it considers that the person who has to do so is the LaLiga assembly. If the judge accepts the lawsuit and schedules a trial date, The Barça club will ask again for a precautionary measure to extend the registration of Dani Olmo.

The reason why the judge denies the precautionary measure

While Barça argued that there was an “abuse of the dominant position” in the interpretation of article 77 after the organization did not allow the registration of Dani Olmo with part of Marc-André Ter Stegen’s record, the judge points out that “the norm allows one player to go overboard for anotherbut it does not allow going too far so that the substitution due to a player’s injury results more than one player registered in the squad“, once the club had already used the German’s absence to register Szczesny.

“The purpose of authorizing excess spending is so that a long-term absence does not undermine the team’s competition, not so that the long-term absence allows player registration to be achieved that with their salary they exceed the limit, which is what FC Barcelona intends,” says the judge.





Furthermore, he points out that “it is difficult to attribute conduct of abuse of a dominant position with respect to an interpretation of LaLiga” that has been validated by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Therefore, the judge concludes that “is not observedat this moment of preliminary analysis, that LaLiga with its decision is harming effective competition or distorting the market“, and argues that “LaLiga has established budget balance rules implementing the competence that the law confers on it.”

In his conclusions, the judge also denies that there is “an act of obstruction contrary to good faith” on the part of LaLiga in the decision not to allow Barcelona to extend the registration of Dani Olmo. “I do not observe discriminatory or arbitrary treatment in LaLiga’s decision that allows us to appreciate a contravention of the uses and customs accepted as correct by all participants in the market,” he defends.

Regarding Barça’s argument that it was in danger of “procedural delay”, since Dani Olmo could be free as of January 1, the judge admits that “there is a danger of procedural delay (…) as is the case of the loss of the aforementioned player”, but insists that “it cannot be ignored” that, with the registration of the footballer until the end of the year, it has been the club itself that “has been placed in the risk position that you want to weaken with the precautionary measure“.