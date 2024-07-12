TheColombian election The Colombian team is already preparing in Miami (USA) for the final of the 2024 Copa América, which will be played this Sunday against Argentina. After beating Uruguay 0-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, the Colombian team traveled on Thursday afternoon from Charlotte (USA) to Miami.

Already in Florida, the players had a training session in the gym of their hotel. The group was divided between those who had more and fewer minutes in the match against Uruguay. Néstor Lorenzo’s players will continue this Friday with the preparation for the final and will have a training session in the afternoon behind closed doors starting at 6 pm at the Barry University facilities.

Lionel Messi and the Colombian National Team Photo:Getty Images via AFP

The last practice of the Colombian team before the final will be on Saturday, also at 6 p.m. and also at Barry University. Before that, Lorenzo and a player yet to be confirmed will participate in the official Conmebol press conference this Saturday starting at 4:45 p.m. at the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL and which will host the final on Sunday.

The Train puts poison with Messi

Lionel Messi regrets. Photo:AFP

In the run-up to the big match, the one who sparked controversy was the former Colombia striker, Adolfo ‘el Tren’ Valencia, who spoke harshly to the Argentine press about the current state of the Albiceleste.

“We know that Argentina is a tough opponent, world champion, Copa America champion, but what about the boys (from Colombia), the boys have a lot of confidence in themselves”Tren commented on the final to the media TyC Sports.

Lionel Messi and James Rodriguez will meet in the final of the tournament Photo:EFE/FCF

But the Train spoke more and addressed Messi. “He is no longer the Messi that we were used to seeing at Barcelona, ​​who scored six, seven, he has lost speed, he has lost strength over the years,” said the Train.

The matter did not stop there, the former striker went further in his criticism. “Anyone can mark Messi now, without taking away from everything he has done, I have always been a fan of his, I respected him as a player and as a person because he is a professional player who has never had a complaint. I am a fan of that.“.

The Train is one of the symbols of the Colombian National Team and one of the historical figures that formed part of the great generation of the 90s.

