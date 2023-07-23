Saturday, July 22, 2023, 8:32 p.m.



Barcelona’s debut on the United States tour will have to wait after a gastrointestinal virus has affected an “important part of the squad” led by Xavi Hernández, as reported by the club itself through a statement. The culés faced Juventus in Turin this Sunday at 4:30 in the morning, Spanish time, in a match that had to be suspended and that finally will not be played on another date due to the tight calendar that the Catalans face before the start of the season.

The virus suffered by part of the squad has made the Barca players have to drastically change the plans they had for this preseason. The team traveled this Saturday from Los Angeles to Santa Clara, where they were going to stay to start a round of matches against Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Milan before returning to Barcelona to face Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy. That trip has not taken place, the preparation will now have one less commitment and all eyes are on the next game that Xavi’s men should play next Thursday, July 27 against Mikel Arteta’s ‘Gunners’.

The concern right now in Barcelona is in the effect that this setback can have in the preseason. There are at least ten footballers affected by the gastrointestinal virus and while Xavi continues to work with the rest of the players, he is waiting for the tidal wave to pass and he can recover troops as soon as possible.