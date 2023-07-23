The new mexican movie “Heroes” set in the legend of the Battle of Chapultepec Castle of the Children Heroes is about to be released.

This film that tells the story of the mexican cadets who gave their lives for their country in the Castle chapultepechowever, it is already generating controversy.

Despite the fact that this story has been considered a legend that has been romanticized throughout history, the director Ricardo Arnaiz assured that they obtained files that ensure that the children heroes existed.

“We are not going to address the history of the Children heroes traditional, let’s tell the story of these brave young people that very few of us know,” Arnaiz said at a press conference according to the capital.

“They are real child heroes who do not leave for the love of Mexico, who They do not necessarily give their lives for the country, but they do give it for their brothers and friends”, he added.

However, after the presentation of the first poster and the first trailer, social networks exploded, accusing the film of whitening to characters.

“Children heroes whitexicans”, “Whites? The child heroes were WHITE?”, “Rather are they the Children heroes of the Countess”, “The privileged hero children”, were some of the comments on social networks after the revelation of the poster.

To bring the Child Heroes to life, actors Mike Alva Jr. were cast as John of the Barrera; David Duran, as Francisco Marquez; Andres Vazquez as Augustine Melgar; Tavo Betancourt as Juan Escutia; Joshua Ponce de León as Vicente Suárez and Jaime Maquedo as Fernando Montes de Oca.

When does the movie Heroes, inspired by the Hero Children, premiere?

The film is agreed for its premiere in it month of September of this 2023known for being the “patriotic month” for the Independence of Mexico on September 15.

However, so far there is no specific date confirmed, while confirmation of whether its premiere will be in theaters or on streaming platforms is awaited.

The director also mentioned that Carlos Ostos, the film’s production designer “had access to files that very few people know about, where we could see death certificates of our characterswhere we were effectively able to verify and ensure that the child heroes existed ”.