The return to work at FC Barcelona with the new year has been marked by the presence of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctorwho despite not appearing in the FC Barcelona squad to play in the League, trained normally with the hope that the club will finally manage to register them in the competition.

The Barcelona entity had until 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2024 to register thembut has not achieved it, which has caused the Catalan club to request a new license from the Royal Spanish Football Federation for both players, considering that it is a case of “force majeure.”

The reason given by Barcelona for making this request to the Federation is that In approximately 48, part of the 100 million euros of the money that will be deposited will be deposited for the transfer of the operation of part of the VIP boxes of the new Spotify Camp Nou.

And so that the Barça entity could operate in the market with the 1:1 rule of LaLiga Financial Fair Play and register both players, the competition directed by Javier Tebas required him to provide, before January 1, all the documentation related to the contracts with the two Middle Eastern investors who have entered into the operation and prove the collection of an advance payment for the transfer of those boxes from the new stadium that is still in the reconstruction phase.

LaLiga reported this Tuesday night that FC Barcelona had not presented “any alternative” that, in compliance with the economic control regulations of the club employers’ association, would allow them to “register no players starting next January 2.”





This is why LaLiga has removed Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor from the competition, while it has once again released Andreas Christensen, whose long-term injury last summer allowed the registration of Barça’s star signing for this season.

Avoid ridicule

The criticism of Joan Laporta’s management has been important during this Wednesday, January 1, remembering when the Barça president stated, last September, that if the culé entity was not in the 1:1 rule of Financial Fair Play it was ” because I didn’t want to.”

One of them has come from Víctor Font, the leader of the opposition. “We share the concern of all culés for the disastrous sporting, economic and institutional consequences of this case. The result is the possible loss of a player that four months ago we brought in for 55 million euros and that now we see that he may leave due to a management full of improvisations and absolute lack of professionalism,” the former great rival says in a statement. of Laporta in the last elections in 2021.

Font refers to the option that Dani Olmo has in his contract, if he cannot be registered, to terminate the contract unilaterally and even collect the amount that has been signed until 2030. All this remembering that Barça paid almost 60 million last summer to RB Leipzig for one of the great stars of the Spanish team.

Barça’s confidence

In any case, inThere is still confidence in the Barça entity to be able to register both players when international transfers are deposited that will allow you to definitively prove the solvency of the operation.

A registration that would arrive after the deadline and, therefore, it would need the approval of the RFEF and LaLiga to be carried out and prevent Dani Olmo from being released.

The Spanish international maintains his confidence, although sources around him admit their disbelief and discomfort due to the situation, while the player sends ambiguous messages on social networks.

Are many teams interested in Dani Olmo and the player is clear that he is not going to be left without playing for the remainder of the season. He needs a solution, either at Barça or in another team.