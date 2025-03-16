03/16/2025



Updated at 7:29 p.m.





The Vatican has shared the first image of Pope Francis since he was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital on February 14 because of pneumonia.

In the photo, you can see the pontiff in front of the altar of his private chapel. The Holy See has explained that “this morning, Francisco has concelebrated the Holy Mass in the chapel of the apartment of the tenth plant of the polyclinic.”

He had speculated with the lack of images during the Pope’s entry. However, the Vatican had settled the matter by pointing out that “there would be in a timely manner”, in addition to asking for “respect for the patient’s wishes.

Now, when the state of health is “stable” and with signs of gradual improvement, as reported in the medical part published on Saturday.









The Pope is still working from the hospital, where he continues to receive his collaborators. On March 11, for example, he authorized Cardinal Mario Grech to communicate a triennial plan that gives the synod continuity about the synodality concluded in October last year, as Javier Martínez-Brocal reported.