Since Disney announced the withdrawal of Disney Channel from Spanish televisionmany people have been reminiscing about old childhood moments. We will always remember scenes like that of Cinderella losing her glass slipper, or Remy the mouse cooking ratatouille.

That Disney Channel stops broadcasting in our country It’s no reason to be sad. Thanks to the gastronomy sector, we have places to enjoy Walt Disney’s most iconic films, but in a different way.

You will be encouraged to know that, recently, a store was opened in Madrid whose mission is transport any diner, regardless of age, to the world of Mickey Mousse.

How is it possible? With a magical decoration with details taken from the most successful films in the industry and with the recreation of legendary dishes such as spaghetti Lady and the Tramp. You can even eat them Climbing on Cinderella’s float. It’s impossible to believe, right? Let us tell you that yes, it is real and The place where it is possible to fulfill this dream is called Storyland.

The Storyland menu brings us the best of the Disney world

Storyland opened its doors by Lola Pereiraan Argentine with Spanish and Italian roots that also has another restaurant. This It’s called Lola’s Secrets. and, unlike the previous one, the client will eat surrounded by some of his childhood toys.

Faithful follower of the Disney world, Storyland opened at number 12 Cava Alta Street and, once its doors open, you will enter a place completely inspired by the Walt Disney universe. belongs to the Ohana groupthe same one that owns other restaurants in Madrid such as Santa La Vaca.

The letter offers everything any Disney lover would want to try. As we have mentioned, they make a version of spaghetti Lady and the Trampbut also that of ‘Kandreburger’ by Mr. Krabs (spongebob) either the one with the lasagna that Garfield the cat loved.

Its menu also has other preparations brought from Latin American cuisine, like tuna ceviche or nachos with chili. Some dishes are named after iconic childhood characters. An example are Pumbaa croquettesThe Lion King) or Remy’s (Ratatouille).





Every tableware, every corner and every decorative element of the restaurant is pure fantasy for anyone who grew up with Disney movies. Worthy of a themed venue, we are sure that both you and your children will enjoy an experience that will make you travel back in time (specifically to childhood) in a matter of seconds (or hours).

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.