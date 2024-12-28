FC Barcelona continues working against the clock to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor before December 31, 2024, when their contract with LaLiga expires and they will be free, and is already one step closer to achieving it: the club would have already reached an agreement for the sale of part of the VIP boxes of the future Camp Nou.

Although he has recently signed a new contract with Nike, the Blaugrana entity is still unable to register both the Spanish midfielder and Pau Víctor, whose contract also ‘expires’ at the end of the year. That income could be about to arrive now thanks to the new stadium.

And the Catalan club would have reached an agreement with a company based in Dubai to market a part of the 100 million euros that was planned for the VIP seats at the Camp Nou, as announced this Saturday Brand and Sports World.

Thus, after receiving the refusal of the precautionary measure requested to allow both players to play pending the resolution of the Financial Fair Play procedures with LaLiga, it seems that the Blaugrana club You have already found the key to unblock the situation.