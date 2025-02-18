The president of Argentina, Javier Mileiis in the focus of accumulating more than 100 complaints against him after spread the scam of a cryptocurrency In his social networks, in addition, he has recently acknowledged that he did not promote La Moneda $ Libra, he has even refused to assume responsibilities for those affected by the sudden collapse of this asset.

“I have nothing to hide. (…) I did not promote it, I spread it,” Milei said in an interview with the All News channel. He also insisted that he did not make a mistake when publishing last Friday, February 14 in his account of the social network X (formerly Twitter) a message in which He disseminated the ‘Liva La Libertad’ projectwhose axis was the commercialization of the $ LIBRA cryptocurrency.

After the dissemination of $ libra, The price of cryptocurrency increased and, as expected, collapsedfollowing a dynamic common to the famous memecoin. However, unlike other Memecoin, this currency lost a market capitalization of 4,000 million dollars in just five hours, in the case of the most popular ‘rug’ rug ‘of recent times, According to the newspaper La Nación de Argentina.

Definition of Rug Pull: Cryptocurrency investment scam in which creators suddenly abandon a project, carrying all the funds invested by users.

What is $ Libra?



KIP Protocol is the company in charge of $ LIBRA. This cryptocurrency was created on February 14 as part of the ‘Liva La Libertad’ project and was associated with President Javier Milei, who was his first and main promoter in the social network X. But, as we have mentioned above, Melei has clarified that “It was not and is involved in any way in the development of the project that is absolutely private.”

“The project is a private initiative which intends to help Argentine companies and projects, “sources close to the Presidency assured the Nation of Argentina. They also added that” the currency linked to this project was created in honor of the ideals of freedom “and that “It has nothing to do” with the presidentor with any participation of some kind.





$ Libra is a memecoin



The dynamics of the price of cryptocurrency is similar to memecoins calls, that is, the coins created for capitalize the popular enthusiasm around a public figure, A movement or a viral phenomenon on the Internet – like the $ Trump and $ Melania cryptocurrencies, which became viral after Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

After Melei’s publications on $ Libra, the demand for the currency shot, its price It went from 0.3 cents to $ 5.54 and moved millions of transactions before collapsing. Currently, this cryptocurrency is valued at 0.0006 cents.

Sign up to us Newsletter And receive the latest news about technology in your mail.