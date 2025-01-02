Barça is considering the return of Thomas Heurtel (Beziers, 1989) to replace the termination of Rauzinho Neto announced this Thursday, in turn signed to cover the long-term loss of Nicolás Laprovittola. It is not the only option that is being considered from the noble area of ​​the Palau but it seems the most firm.

The news has taken everyone by surprise since the French point guard had a more than stormy departure from the Barça club. Heurtel ended up playing for Real Madrid and every time he stepped foot in the Palau he was mocked by the Barcelona fans with the now famous chant of “Where is the plane?” His possible return could generate a schism among the fans.

Controversial goodbye

“Where is the plane?”, the Palau has sung to Heurtel these years

It all goes back to the end of 2020, when Heurtel was negotiating his departure from the club due to a lack of minutes. On a trip to Istanbul to face Anadolu Efes in the Euroleague, the player traveled with the expedition, according to him, to negotiate with Fenerbahçe. But Barça found out that he was actually negotiating with Real Madrid and decided to leave him on the ground upon his return, with Nacho Rodríguez (technical secretary) and Albert Soler (director of professional sports) as the club’s top representatives that day. A decision that over time they admitted was wrong.

All of this caused enormous controversy and hence the song that has been sung about him in the Palau in recent seasons. That he can now defend the Barça shirt again is a shock for many and a twist in the script that not even the most imaginative of screenwriters would have written.





