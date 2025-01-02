The German basketball players will have to do without NBA professional Moritz Wagner at the European Championships this year. The world champion from the Orlando Magic has ruled out taking part in the tournament in Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia from August 27th to September 14th after his cruciate ligament tear. “I think you can put two and two together that Moritz won’t be able to play this year wears the German jersey, to say it so clearly, simply because it doesn’t make any sense,” said the 27-year-old in his own podcast “Can’t you say that?”

Wagner suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the game against the Miami Heat shortly before Christmas. The older of the two Wagner brothers has not yet had an operation. It is important to him to ensure clarity at an early stage. “I think you should free yourself from any mental pressure to achieve any date. “It all has to be very realistic,” said Wagner.

For the Berlin native, it is the second European Championship that he has missed due to an injury. In 2022 he missed the home European Championships in Cologne and Berlin due to a foot injury. In 2023, Wagner was there for the sensational World Cup title win in Manila, as well as last year at the Olympic Games in Paris, where Germany narrowly missed out on a medal with fourth place.