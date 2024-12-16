In the last shift of the afternoon, on their visit to Zaragoza, the irregular Barça de Peñarroya derailed in a terrible third quarter, with a partial loss of 33-17, and did not find a way to recover: definitely dejected by the expulsion of Satoransky conceded 108-95 and recorded his third league defeat in his last four games.

Right now, Barça is eighth in the table, immersed as it is in a notable crisis, and is right on the border that makes the difference between entering or not entering the Copa del Rey.

The Blaugrana fiasco illustrated the asymmetries of an irregular day for Catalan basketball. Lleida gained oxygen after beating Bilbao Basket (84-66) and Joventut clung to the noble zone, successfully handling Iberostar Tenerife at the Palau Olímpic in Badalona (driven by the 19 points and five assists from Devon Dotson and the 14 Hanga points; won 93-86).

However, Manresa got tangled up in the middle of the table, surprised at home by Morabanc Andorra (107-111), and Bàsquet Girona has decided to opt for a break and a change of direction: on Saturday, just an hour After the umpteenth Bàsquet Girona fiasco, this time in Fontajau and against Leyma Coruña (81-98), the entity shared a statement in which it announced the dismissal of Fotis Katsikaris, his coach since this January.

“The dynamics are bad,” said the statement from the entity chaired by Marc Gasol, a club that has had four consecutive defeats and appears at the bottom of the ACB League, and that is once again in trouble: in January, when Katsikaris arrived to replace Salva Camps, Girona had chained another series of seven consecutive defeats and was also in the relegation zone.

At that time, the arrival of Katsikaris, a coach who has coached more than 350 games in ACB, had indeed reversed the dynamics of the club, which would end up saving the category and even reaching for a place in Europe.

For now, the club has not revealed the name of Katsikaris’ replacement.