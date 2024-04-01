We are just a few hours away from facing one of the hottest seasons of the year in Mexico. Thesecond heat wave is about to hit, and thermometers could reach 45 degrees in certain regions of the country.

The second heat wave will arrive in Mexico between April 2 and 4, which is why starting tomorrow we must be prepared to face a prolonged period of high temperatures in specific areas.

It is expected that this heat wave in Mexico reaches between 40 and 45 degrees in different areas for a period of approximately 10 days, which is why the population is called to take precautions.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has identified 13 states that could experience extreme temperatures with the arrival of the second heat wave.

The states affected by the April heat wave are:

Baja California

Coahuila

Durango

Warrior

Nayarit

New Lion

Quintana Roo

San Luis Potosi

Sinaloa

Sonora

Tamaulipas

Yucatan

Zacatecas

In addition to the increase in temperature, the drought is expected to intensify in several regions of the country due to the lack of rain.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2

Get ready for the heat, the arrival of the second Heat wave is imminent, which is why the population is asked to be alert and take precautions to avoid heat shock when going out.

– Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

– Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

– Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sonora (south), Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

Staying hydrated, seeking shade and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun are essential measures to face the second Heat wave in Mexico.