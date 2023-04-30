This Sunday, women’s Barça celebrated their eighth league title, their fourth in a row, and the return of Alexia Putellas, who returned to play a game after ten months off the pitch as a result of a serious knee injury. With their win against Sporting de Huelva (3-0) at the Johan Cruyff stadium, the Barça team was once again proclaimed champion with three days to go in the competition -four for Barcelona-, with 26 victories in as many games and a full 78 points.

An impeccable record for Barcelona in a League that, even without its great star, the winner of two Ballon d’Ors and two FIFA The Best, has forcefully dominated, scoring 108 goals (an average of four per game). and only five against. Some numbers from another dimension for the team led by Jonatan Giráldez, who sang the alirón three days after qualifying for their third consecutive Champions League final. Alexia Putellas did not reappear on Thursday in the second leg of the European Cup semifinal against Chelsea, because the circumstances and the difficulty of the match required it, but his return came on the most special day.

When Barça was already winning 2-0, the best footballer in the world took to the field in the 73rd minute to join the culé party and participate in the new conquest of a team that has exerted an insulting superiority in the Women’s League. Alexia Putellas came out to warm up in the 60th minute and the 5,289 fans present at the Johan Cruyff gave an ovation to the Catalan midfielder and captain of a hegemonic team in the national championship.

With the League mathematically guaranteed after the goals from Laia Codina and Jana Fernández, Alexia, from her usual position inside, was very participatory and even tried the goal with a shot to the side of the Huelva net, before Asisat Oshoala closed the score at minute 89. After being blanketed by her teammates on the pitch, the Barça captain received the trophy that accredits the champions in the box and Barça celebrated it as it deserved with its fans.