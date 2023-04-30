Ukraine Liveblog: Prigozhin: Ukrainian counter-offensive could be ‘tragedy’ for Russia

Prigozhin: Ukrainian counteroffensive could be “tragedy” for Russia

Kiev: Drone attack on Crimea was preparation for counter-offensive +++ London: Draconian penalties for Russian soldiers even for minor offenses +++ Melnyk considers mediation by China to be possible +++ all developments in the live blog